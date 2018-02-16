Illegal trash fire spreads, destroying property in Cumberland County, officials say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal trash fire became out of control and burned nearby property in Cumberland County on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire near Canadian Lane in the Grays Creek area of Hope Mills broke out around 3 p.m. and was extinguished by 4 p.m.

The fire spread and destroyed some items that belonged to neighbors. Several homes were nearby, but the homes did not appear to be damaged.

“My moped (is) gone, my truck’s under there on fire, and all my air conditioners, see that air conditioner right there, both my air conditioners are gone, so what I’m supposed to do when I get hot, fan?!” said neighbor Walter Sellmon, who had some items destroyed by the blaze.

No one was hurt. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the illegal burning.

