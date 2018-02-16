Japan takes 1st and 3rd in men’s figure skating short program

PYONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan has won the Olympic men’s short program with a games-record 111.68 points.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez was second at 107.58. Hanyu’s countryman Shoma Uno was third at 104.17, followed by China’s Jin Boyang at 103.32.

Hanyu missed two months of training with an ankle injury and only recently returned to full practices. No matter, as he hit every element of a highly difficult program with precision and grace.

Two-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen, a pre-games favorite, missed on all his jumps, plummeting to 17th place with a tentative and passionless showing.

Fellow American Adam Rippon was seventh without attempting a quad in what was an intense jumping contest.

