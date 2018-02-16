Lindsey Vonn’s opener, super-G, delayed because of wind

By Published: Updated:
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, answers questions during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Lindsey Vonn’s first race at the Pyeongchang Olympics is the latest to be delayed because of strong winds.

The start for the women’s super-G has been pushed back by an hour to Saturday at noon local time (Friday at 10 p.m. ET).

Vonn was drawn to be the first racer down the hill at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

She won a bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where she also won a gold medal in the downhill. The 33-year-old American missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

Earlier in the week, the women’s giant slalom and the men’s downhill were rescheduled because of high winds.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s