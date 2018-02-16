Local officials emphasize importance of social media in detecting threats

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Florida school shooter’s social media coming under scrutiny. According to CBS News, in one Instagram post, he called himself, “annihilator” and in another posted photos of himself with pistols and knives.

Local law enforcement said they’re watching developments in the case closely.

Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said they were at a student’s home Thursday night. They said they were following up on reports that student posted threats to social media.

“The responsibility of this doesn’t just fall on law enforcement. It really falls on all of us as parents, as administrators, as teachers and students,” Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rodriguez said school resource officers are crucial, they help build relationships between students and law enforcement.

“Knowing that they are more well versed in the amount of social platforms that do exist and are probably quicker to find out when someone has nefarious intent,” Rodriguez said.

“We don’t have the ability to monitor social media 24/7 and look at all of it. But we know that the kids do,” Major Gary McNeill with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

McNeill said they investigate every report.

“Until you are able to talk to the person that’s making that threat or post on social media it’s hard to distinguish,” McNeill said.

“You reporting information to me is not an inconvenience. This is my job. I swore an oath to it,” Rodriguez said.

Moore County is taking it a step further. They’ve created maps with floor maps of every school.

“It actually shows you the primary assembly areas,” Rodriguez said.

The maps include where ambulances, police and emergency services would go, even what roads would be blocked.

