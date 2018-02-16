Man wounded in shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Raleigh on Friday evening.

The incident was reported just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Dana Drive, which is near the I-40 and I-440 interchange in western Raleigh.

Police said they are not sure if the man was shot in a home or outside.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but there is no word about his condition.

Dana Drive was closed in the area while police were on the scene.

There was no information about a possible suspect. No other information was released.

