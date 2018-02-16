Missing Durham County woman is threat to own safety, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials from five counties are searching for a 67-year-old cognitively impaired Durham County woman who vanished Thursday.
On Friday, with the help of a helicopter, searchers were focused on an area within an 8-mile-radius of Aberdeen Drive northeast of Durham as they looked for Sally Hamrick. Hamrick was reported missing from that road by her caretaker about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Hamrick “poses a significant risk to her health and safety if she is left unsupervised,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hamrick is a white woman with blue eyes and gray and dark brown hair, deputies said. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her location should call 911 or the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900.
