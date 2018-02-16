NC House leader creating school safety panel in wake of Florida shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The leader of the North Carolina House plans a new committee to study what changes could be made to improve school safety.

The announcement Friday by a spokesman for House Speaker Tim Moore comes two days after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Joseph Kyzer says the bipartisan panel — with members announced next week — will examine current safety standards and procedures in North Carolina’s K-12 schools to “ensure the highest level of safety.”

The committee would make recommendations to the full House, which next returns for session in May.

The North Carolina legislature passed laws following a 2012 Connecticut school shooting designed to beef up school security and emergency response requirements. They included annual safety exercises and school panic alarms.

