Panthers interim GM reinstated after harassment claims

Marty Hurney in a CBS North Carolina file photo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Marty Hurney has been reinstated to his role as interim general manager for the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Friday.

Hurney was placed on paid administrative leave on February 4, when the NFL began an investigation into whether he violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Officials say the NFL told the Panthers on Friday that “there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is now closed.”

According to the Panthers’ web page, Hurney is in the running to fill the team’s full-time general manager opening.

The team says it has also interviewed Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye II, and 49ers senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew.

