Police seek help finding missing Chapel Hill teen

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are seeking help finding a missing Chapel Hill teen, police said.
Truman Qu, 15, was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of 109 Silver Creek Trail in Chapel Hill, police said in a news release.
Qu is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the news release said.
He was wearing a hoodie, khaki pants and had a green/white backpack when he disappeared.
If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Qu, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.
