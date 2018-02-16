Police seek help finding missing Chapel Hill teen

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are seeking help finding a missing Chapel Hill teen, police said.

Truman Qu, 15, was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of 109 Silver Creek Trail in Chapel Hill, police said in a news release.

Qu is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the news release said.

He was wearing a hoodie, khaki pants and had a green/white backpack when he disappeared.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Qu, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.

