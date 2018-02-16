Policeman and K-9 officer killed in 2 separate wrecks with DUI drivers, SC police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/CBS Newspath) – The North Charleston Police Department is mourning the loss of a policeman and a police K-9 after two separate crashes involving suspected drunk drivers Thursday night.

The first crash happened as Officer Ryan MacCluen, 31, was riding his personal motorcycle on Ladson Road in Summerville and a woman tried to make a left turn in front of him, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Ladson Road near Henrietta Avenue.

MacCluen, of Summerville, was rushed to Summerville Medical Center where he later died.

The other driver, identified as Whitney Brooks, was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death, police said.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt says Brooks has been a teacher at Burke High School for six years. She is currently on administrative leave, he said.

Another officer-involved crash happened Thursday night in North Charleston on Rivers Avenue.

Officer Brandon Van Ausdal and a K-9 were responding to a call when a driver pulled out in front of their police SUV causing an accident.

The wreck happened at U.S. 52 at Gumwood Road.

Ausdal was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was needing surgery. The K-9, named Mojo, died at the scene.

The other driver, Richard Joseph Shore Jr., was charged with driving under the influence.

