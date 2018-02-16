President Trump visits hospital, meets shooting survivors

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with victims of a school shooting who are recovering at a Florida hospital.

He’s praising the “incredible” work of doctors, nurses and first responders who helped victims after the shooting.

The president and first lady Melania Trump visited Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach.

Trump is calling the quick response of medical personnel “record-setting” and says some victims reached the hospital in about 20 minutes.

The Trumps were thanking doctors, nurses and medical professionals for their response to Wednesday’s mass shooting, when a teen gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami.

The president says he met with victims and it’s “very sad that something like that could happen.”

Trump also met with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff’s office Friday. He was seen at a news conference held by the sheriff.

Trump is staying at his Palm Beach club this weekend.

