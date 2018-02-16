Prosecutors rest case in deadly Raleigh shooting of unarmed black man

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prosecutors have finished presenting evidence against a white homeowner who shot an unarmed black man after complaining about “hoodlums” in his neighborhood.

Prosecutor Patrick Latour said Friday that the state was resting its case against Chad Copley.

The court went into recess until Monday, when defense attorneys will present their case.

Copley is charged with murder in the August 2016 death of 20-year-old Kouren Thomas. Defense attorneys have acknowledged their client fired the fatal shotgun blast but said their client feared for his safety.

They say people leaving a nearby Raleigh house party had brandished weapons.

Copley faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Prosecutors presented about 10 witnesses over two days including investigators and friends who were with Thomas before he was shot.

