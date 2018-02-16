WATCH: Attempted robbery in China goes hilariously wrong

CHINA (CNN) — What happens when you add bricks to boneheads?

According to this surveillance video, you get a break-in attempt gone hilariously wrong.

Police in Shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business.

They each have what appears to be a brick in their hand.

One throws it at the door, but the other one blows it.

The would-be crook’s mistimed throw appears to knock his accomplice out cold.

He now has to flee with an unconscious partner in crime.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: