WATCH: Attempted robbery in China goes hilariously wrong

CHINA (CNN) — What happens when you add bricks to boneheads?
According to this surveillance video, you get a break-in attempt gone hilariously wrong.
Police in Shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business.
They each have what appears to be a brick in their hand.
One throws it at the door, but the other one blows it.
The would-be crook’s mistimed throw appears to knock his accomplice out cold.
He now has to flee with an unconscious partner in crime.
- KNIGHTDALE MAN IMPREGNATES BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER, PLANS TO MARRY HER, WARRANTS SAY
- THESE ARE THE 17 LIVES LOST IN THE FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING, STRANGLING WAKEMED NURSE, WARRANT SHOWS
- OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN HENDERSON LEAVES SUSPECT DEAD, OFFICER INJURED
- FAYETTEVILLE GAS STATION ASSAULT VICTIM UNDERGOES FACIAL RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY