Woman charged in NC bank robbery

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Waynesville Police Department investigators have made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened earlier this week.

The SunTrust Bank on Main Street in Waynesville was robbed around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that a woman who was caught on camera was seen leaving the bank.

During the investigation, surveillance photos from the bank were released to the public and after receiving numerous tips, investigators made an arrest.

Jennifer R. Bryant was taken into custody in Canton on Friday and was charged with common law robbery.

