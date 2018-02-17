Colder with light rain possible; sunnier Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After record setting warmth on Friday; Saturday will be much chillier and some light rain will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will build in for Sunday and skies will be sunny. It will be milder Sunday afternoon, but nowhere near as warm as it will get in the middle of next week.

A warm front will move to our north on Monday morning; as it does, there will be a chance of some rain Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, skies should become partly sunny and temperatures will jump into the middle 60s.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in some warmer air for midweek. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. By Thursday, a shower will be possible. The shower chance will be around on Friday, but highs will drop into the 60s. This will still be well above our normal high of 57.

There will still be a chance of a shower next Saturday with highs staying in the 60s.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a chance of some light rain during the afternoon. The high will be 49. Winds will be east 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with some light rain possible. Clouds will decrease overnight. The overnight low will be 38. Winds will be north-northwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will be sunny. The high will be 59. Winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night will have increasing clouds with some light rain possible late. The overnight will be 43. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be cloudy during the morning with a risk of some rain. It will become partly sunny and milder during the afternoon. The high will be 66; winds will become south 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday, it will be partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 56.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 78; after a morning low of 60.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a chance of a shower. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a shower possible. The high will be 69; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Saturday will also have clouds and some sun with a shower possible. The high will be 65; after a morning low around 50. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

