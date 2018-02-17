Elderly man dies after 3-car Moore County crash, officials say

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old man died after three vehicles crashed in Pinehurst on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. Highway 211 and Murdocksville Road.

Two Cadillac sedans and another car collided in the wreck, officials said.

A 91-year-old man who was driving one of the cars involved died after being taken to Moore County Hospital, fire officials said.

There was heavy front-end damage to two of the cars and one car ended up on the sidewalk after the wreck, according to images from the scene.

The drivers of the two other cars were not injured.

The name of the man who died was not available.

Pinehurst police, Pinehurst fire, and Moore County EMS responded to the scene.

