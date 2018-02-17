Man charged after teen shot in the face in Raleigh

CCBI image of Cambridge and CBS North Carolina image of the scene Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged Saturday after a teen was injured in a Raleigh shooting late Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane, Raleigh police said in a news release.

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting and was taken to WakeMed. Officials said the boy was shot in the face.

On Saturday, police said that a man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.

Tahvier Jamell Cambridge, 20, is in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

