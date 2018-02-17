Middle Eastern and Mexican immigrants meet in Raleigh to discuss challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A mix of Middle Eastern and Mexican immigrants came together Saturday with supporters to discuss the current challenges they face.

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church hosted the Carolina Peace Center’s program which had speakers from immigrant rights groups, churches, and current and hopeful state legislators.

Participants discussed the travel ban, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies regarding detention and deportation.

“Trying to bring everybody together, because I think it’s important that we not (only) focus on events or policies that affect us personally, but whenever there’s a policy that affects any other group, whether it’s a social justice issue or an immigration issue, I think it’s important for all of us to come together so that we have a stronger unified voice,” immigration attorney Rashad Hauter said.

“I think that’s really what is likely to bring about any substantial change. There is a lot of fear and uncertainty within the immigrant community. There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty from folks who are lawful permanent residents who have gotten their green cards and folks who are naturalized citizens. Those folks have been targeted in the community.”

State senator Jay Chaudhuri, an attorney whose parents immigrated to the United States from India, led a group of about a dozen speakers.

Chaudhuri talked about legislators in states across the country introducing bills involving anti-sharia laws, which he said are unfounded and lead to hate crimes against Muslims.

Carolina Peace Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina are encouraging members and allies to contact state legislators and ask for votes against Senate Bill 145 which makes several changes to the state’s immigration laws.

