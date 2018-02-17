NC driver mistakes gears, crashes into Mexican restaurant, officials say

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Polk County Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire Department Lt. Gary Trull, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Cocula Mexican Restaurant on West Mill Street.

Trull said the car jumped a curb and drove into the building in the dining area.

According to Trull, a few minor injuries were reported by people inside in the restaurant and in the car, which appeared to be a Mercury Grand Marquis.

There was significant damage to the front of the restaurant, according to photos.

“The buildings structural integrity was assessed and was deemed safe,” fire officials said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle put the car in drive instead of in reverse, officials said.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted, our prayers are with the injured and the business,” the news release said.

