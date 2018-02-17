NC International Auto Show allows a glimpse at classic and cutting-edge vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many car lovers weren’t hitting the road this weekend — instead they flocked to the North Carolina Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people spent Saturday daydreaming about getting behind one the luxury vehicles or classic cars on display.

The North Carolina International Auto Expo features hundreds of makes and models in three separate showrooms.

The four-day event is drawing in automobile enthusiasts from across the state.

“The styles — it’s the lines. It is indicative of art,” said John Granack. “They’re pieces, if you will, fine pieces.”

William Granack added, “You walk in here and you see cars like the Shelby DT350R, which is $62,000. It sure would be nice to have.”

The father-son duo told CBS North Carolina that for now, they can dream.

The car show wraps up Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m.

