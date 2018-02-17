NC officer suffers broken nose, damaged eye socket during attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A suspect has been identified after assaulting an officer in uptown Charlotte Friday night.

According to police, Reginald Lewis Alexander was charged with assaulting a G4S company police officer.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, G4S company police Officer Jeffery Outen was working at the transit center located in the 300 block of East Trade Street, when he encountered a man who was loitering on the property.

Officer Outen asked the man to leave the property multiple times and at one point the suspect left, but he then returned back onto the property and refused to leave.

Police say Outen attempted to arrest the man for trespassing at which time a physical altercation ensued.

During this fight, Outen was assaulted by being punched in the head multiple times, resulting in him hitting his head on the concrete sidewalk and knocking him unconscious while the man continued to hit him.

“He was getting whooped,” a bystander said. “He was getting beat up physically.”

Additional officers with G4S company police arrived and were able to arrest the suspect.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Central Division responded to assist as well.

“Police everywhere, spectators everywhere, they were all standing around him working on him,” a man who arrived to the scene shortly after the assault said.

Police say Outen, 50, has been a sworn police officer for 26 years.

He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries which included multiple stitches, a broken nose and a damaged eye socket.

Alexander has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer.

