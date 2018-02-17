NC teen dies in crash on US 64 near Nashville, officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died in a single-car crash on U.S. 64 near Nashville on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just outside Nashville near exit 458, which is U.S. 64 business, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened when a 2002 Acura was traveling between 80 and 85 mph went off the road, up an embankment and hit two pine trees, troopers said.

Anna Marie Palacios, 18, of Marfield was found dead in the car.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Victor Alverez, was ejected, officials said.

Alvarez, also of Marfield, was taken to WakeMed where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Troopers said that speed was a major factor in the crash.

Palacios and Alverez were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: