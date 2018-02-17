NC Walmart evacuated after bomb threat found in bathroom, police say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Shoppers at a Newport Walmart were evacuated Saturday morning after a customer found a note in a public restroom stating that a bomb was in the building, according to the New Bern Police Department.

Following the discovery, the manager immediately ordered the customers to evacuate the building.

The incident happened around 10 a.m at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Newport.

Newport Police, along with Newport Fire & EMS and members from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted evacuations off the Walmart property.

Walmart shoppers were taken to the Moose Lodge for safety and shelter from the weather.

Morehead City Fire Department helped with the care by providing emergency services.

A canine sweep of the store was completed after shoppers were evacuated.

After the search, Walmart employees returned to the store and reopened for business around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Ferrell at 252-726-1911 or jferrell@newportpolice-nc.org. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636).

