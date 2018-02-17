Police charge suspect in NC middle school bomb threat

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern police department along with Craven County schools announced there was an arrest following the evacuation from a bomb threat earlier this week.

The juvenile is in custody and is being charged with making a false report concerning a destructive device at Grover C. Fields Middle School.

Students at a New Bern middle school were evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat.

New Bern police and the New Bern Fire Department investigated a threat to the campus of Grover C. Fields Middle School.

Police were notified around 10 a.m.

The students were taken to the gymnasium of H.J. MacDonald Middle for release to parents.

All students and staff were safe, according to the city of New Bern.

Police Chief Toussiant E. Summers Jr. released the following statement:

“The spirit of cooperation that exists between the Police and school staff was vital in assuring the safety of students, teachers and school staff allowing for the swift identification and apprehension of the person involved,” said Chief Summers. “We will continue to work with the school system to implement measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

