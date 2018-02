RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Several families were forced from their home Saturday morning when fire spread through a Raleigh apartment building.

Firefighters responded to 308 Roselle Court just before 6:30 a.m. to find a working fire in the apartment building.

Over 30 firefighters were at the scene to battle the fire and eventually were able to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.