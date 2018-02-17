Teen shot in face after gun falls from man’s pants in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy was shot in the face when a gun went off after it fell out of a man’s pants late Friday night in Raleigh, police say.

The 15-year-old victim was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Police said Saturday that a gun fell from the pants waistband of Tahvier Jamell Cambridge and then the gun went off, with a bullet hitting the teen.

Cambridge, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.

The victim was taken to WakeMed.

Police said they are investigating the background of the gun and how Cambridge obtained it.

Cambridge is in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: