‘Very sad situation,’ as families displaced by Raleigh apartment fire, woman says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Raleigh families won’t be able to sleep in their own beds following a Saturday morning fire in their apartment complex.

Norlishia Pridgeon woke up to a lot of commotion outside her window.

“All I saw was flashing lights from ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars,” Pridgeon said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on?’ ”

Raleigh fire officials responded to a fire at an apartment building on Roselle Court a little after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say at least two families are displaced.

Fire officials say everyone made it out of the apartment building safely and no one was hurt.

One neighbor says they did see firefighters rescue a family pet by pulling it out of one of the building’s bottom windows.

“When I left those windows were busted out,” said Pridgeon. “Firefighters were going through the window they brought a dog out one of the windows and gave it to someone who stayed there. People were crying — it was a very sad situation.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: