VIDEO: 3 children among 13 dead as helicopter crashes in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP/CBS Newspath) – A military helicopter carrying officials assessing damage from a powerful earthquake crashed Friday in southern Mexico, killing 13 people and injuring 15, all of them on the ground.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that five women, four men and three children were killed at the crash site and another person died later at the hospital.

Mexico’s Interior Department said that the helicopter was carrying Secretary Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat, who were evaluating reports of damage from the earthquake, when their helicopter crashed.

The Defense Department said the Blackhawk helicopter suffered the mishap when it was preparing to land on a vacant lot in the city of Jamiltepec, about 19 miles from the area of Pinotepa Nacional.

A state government official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the chopper crashed Friday into a group of people who had been spending the night outside after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Aftershocks had caused people to flee their homes for fear they would collapse.

The day after the crash, soldiers were guarding the site – an empty lot where the helicopter could be seen lying on its side atop a crumpled minivan with two other damaged vehicles nearby.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of Friday’s quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2.

