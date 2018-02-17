VIDEO: Bodies of newborn babies found stuffed in suitcase along road

WYNNE, Arkansas (WNCN/CBS Newspath) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons who dumped a suitcase with the bodies of two infants along a stretch of road.

The bodies of two newborn infants, believed to be twins, were discovered around 1:45 p.m. Friday in Cross County along County Road 602.

People who live along that stretch of road know it as Morh Road.

“I saw about eight cruisers,” said one man who did not want to be identified. “Investigators asked if I knew anything. They said the suitcase looked new.”

The Cross County Sherriff’s Office said the babies were in a purple suitcase.

It is unclear if the infants died before they were discovered. It’s believed a passerby found the suitcase and dialed 911.

“It’s just horrible,” said Alice Cummings. “It’s the talk of the town. It’s like if they didn’t want them all they had to do was bring the babies to the hospital, somewhere, but not put them in the suitcase.

Investigators said they’ve already developed several persons of interest, but it’s too soon to know where that will lead them.

News of the discovery struck a nerve with those who live in the area, WREG reported.

“When I left work this evening, I was shaken up. Like, I was in tears,” Santia Wallace told WREG. “Here I am want to have kids and for you to, like, kill them? Like, who does that?”

Authorities have not released any other information but WATN-TV has learned autopsies will be performed at the state crime lab over the weekend.

If you have information regarding the identities of the babies or a suspect, you can call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.

— WATN-TV contributed to this report

