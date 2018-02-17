VIDEO: Police body cam footage shows arrest of ex-college basketball player

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video of traffic stop that put a former Virginia State University women’s basketball player behind bars.

Officials say they stopped a car on Route 460 earlier this week. One deputy tells WAVY-TV he clocked the driver going 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Feb. 12.

“You got your driver’s license?” the deputy asked the driver.

“No, I got nothing,” the driver answered. “What am I being pulled over for?”

Deputies say the driver, identified as Shonnice Vaughn and her passenger, Natasha Bowman, weren’t willing to cooperate.

“Don’t make this harder than it has to be,” the deputy said to them in the video.

“This particular case the deputy was met with a lot of resistance from the individuals,” said Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant James Pope.

Things became serious during the traffic stop when the deputy noticed something on the floor of the car.

“Where is the gun at?” the deputy asked Vaughn and Bowman.

“We don’t have the gun,” Bowman answered.

“Why is there a holster?” the deputy asked.

The video shows Vaughn making a phone call to her college basketball coach and then she rolls up the window.

Vaughn was on the Virginia State University basketball team. VSU Spokeswoman Pamela Turner said Vaughn has been off the team for a couple weeks now. It was Vaughn’s decision to leave the team.

After both women were out of the car, deputies found a gun they say belonged to Vaughn.

“The stop was for a speeding charge,” Pope added. “It’s releasable on a summons. She would have been issued a summons and released on her business.”

Vaughn was charged with speeding, concealing a weapon, obstruction of justice and driving without a license. Bowman was also charged with concealing a weapon.

Both suspects made court appearances Wednesday morning.

They were each given a $2,000 bond and will be back in court in April.

