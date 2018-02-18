19-year-old woman falls off mountain cliff at NC state park

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Emergency workers rescued a young woman after she fell at Pilot Mountain in Surry County on Sunday, WFMY reported.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. while the 19-year-old woman was hiking at Pilot Mountain State Park, according to WGHP-TV.
A park ranger told WFMY that the woman fell off a cliff ledge.
Rescuers worked for about 90 minutes to get the woman from the trail called the Three Bears Gulley, WGHP reported.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries and is stable condition.
She is expected to recover.
