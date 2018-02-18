2 men and dog rescued after boat flips in Roanoke River near Weldon

Photo from Gaston Fire Department

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a dog were rescued Sunday afternoon when their small boat flipped in the Roanoke River in Northampton County, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. near Weldon.

The incident happened when the metal boat hit rocks and overturned, witnesses told officials.

The Weldon Fire Department and Gaston Swift Water Rescue Team worked to save the men and the dog.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after they were pulled from the river.

North Carolina State Park Rangers are currently investigating the incident.

The dog was not injured.

