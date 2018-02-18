About 2,000 without power near Five Points in Raleigh after transformer fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 2,000 customers are without power after a transformer appeared to catch fire and possibly explode near the Five Points area of Raleigh on Sunday night.

CBS North Carolina viewer Thomas Ray said that an electrical problem started in the area before 9 p.m.

Ray took video of the scene along Capital Boulevard near Carson Road at railroad tracks around 9:10 p.m.

Duke Energy’s website said that power to about 800 customers would be back on around 10:15 p.m. while the rest of the customers would have power restored around 11:15 p.m.

A Duke Energy spokesman said the power problems started just after 8:30 p.m. when a power pole broke.

One transformer then blew around 8:40 p.m. and another one blew just minutes later, said Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy.

Brooks said it is unclear why a power pole broke. Crews will install a new pole and then reconnect the power, he said.

