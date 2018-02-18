‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after woman raped at Cary senior center, police say

Photo from Cary police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are seeking an “armed and dangerous” man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a senior living center early Saturday morning.

Antwain Lamar Dennis in a photo from Cary police

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Terrace at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive, according to a news release from Cary police.

The suspect was involved in a burglary, kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

Police say they are looking for Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, after an elderly woman was assaulted in her room at the senior center.

Cary police said money was also taken during the crime.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital, but has since been released.

Authorities say they already have warrants out for his arrest for first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach and call 911,” the Cary police news release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

