Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after he’s hit by vehicle, police say

By Published:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died on Sunday night in Chapel Hill, police said

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. along MLK Jr. Boulevard at Critz Drive, Chapel Hill police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said a man was crossing the street against traffic when he was hit and killed.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police are continuing to the investigate the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s