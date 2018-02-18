Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after he’s hit by vehicle, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died on Sunday night in Chapel Hill, police said

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. along MLK Jr. Boulevard at Critz Drive, Chapel Hill police said.

Police said a man was crossing the street against traffic when he was hit and killed.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police are continuing to the investigate the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.

