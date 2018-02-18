Devils score late in OT to edge Hurricanes, 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Taylor Hall scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left in overtime, giving the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
The goal extended Hall’s league-best streak of games with a point to 18.
New Jersey had won the first of the teams’ four meetings this season on Thursday night to start the Hurricanes’ three-game losing streak.
Keith Kinkaid stopped 40 shots for the Devils.
The Devils led 1-0 after a first period in which the Hurricanes outshot them 13-9.
Nico Hischier scored New Jersey’s first goal on a power play midway through the first, assisted by Sami Vatanen and Kinkaid.
The Hurricanes tied it at 6:25 of the second with Teuvo Teravainen scoring from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Victor Rask, who was playing in his 300th NHL game – all with Carolina.
The visitors went back ahead with 4:27 left in the second when Pavel Zacha scored on the assist from John Moore.
Jeff Skinner tied the game in a sixth-attacker situation with 1:18 left in regulation on assists from Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin.
Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 18 saves.
NOTES: LW Lee Stempniak and D Klas Dahlbeck were healthy scratches for Carolina. … RW Jimmy Hayes and D Will Butcher were healthy extras for New Jersey. … Devils backup goalie Eddie Lack is a former Hurricane. … The teams’ other two meetings are March 2 in Raleigh and March 27 in New Jersey.
UP NEXT
Devils: Host Columbus on Tuesday in the first of a three-game homestand.
Hurricanes: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- GROUP FOR GUN REFORM GROWS TRIANGLE MEMBERSHIP AFTER FLORIDA SHOOTING
- ELDERLY COUPLE AMONG 3 PEOPLE KILLED IN CRASH AT NC COAST
- NC MOM JAILED AFTER HAVING DAUGHTER BAPTIZED WITHOUT THE DAD’S KNOWLEDGE
- NC TEEN DIES IN CRASH ON US 64 NEAR NASHVILLE, OFFICIALS SAY
- INVESTIGATORS CLOSING IN ON SUSPECT IN MOORE COUNTY COLD CASE, THEY SAY