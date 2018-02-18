NC driver smashes into auto parts store after hitting gas instead of brake

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — A man drove a car through the front window of the Auto Zone in Winterville Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle told Winterville Police Department that he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

This caused him to collide with the front of the store around 4 p.m.

There was another male in the car at the time.

Only Auto Zone employees were in the store at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The store was shut down for the remainder of Saturday.

Auto Zone has since then opened back up and resumed normal business hours.

