NC school receiving extra security after social media threat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY-TV) – Elizabeth City Public Schools sent out a release stating a student made a specific threat toward Northeastern High School through social media, late Saturday evening.

Shortly after the post was published, school staff and law enforcement began investigating it. Law enforcement and school officials went to the student’s home to complete a threat assessment and determined that the student was unable to carry out the threat.

Officials also stated in the release that safety of the students and staff is of utmost importance, “any and all threats toward our schools, students and staff will be fully investigated and measures put in place to ensure safety. ECPPS would like to thank Sheriff Cartwright and his staff for their prompt response and investigation last evening.”

The District Attorney will determine what charges may be filed regarding the matter.

Northeastern High School will have additional law enforcement on the campus Monday as a result of this incident.

Officials said that district administration, school administration and law enforcement will remain vigilant in making school a safe learning environment for everyone.

