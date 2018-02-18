NC trooper’s cruiser bursts into flames on Wake County border

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol car burst into flames Saturday afternoon near the Nash and Wake County border.

It happened along Highway 264 around 1:30 p.m.

The car began smoking and within minutes was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews put foam on the car to douse the flames, according to photos from the scene.

Earlier in the week, the same car had been taken to a mechanic in Greenville because of electrical problems, officials said.

The interior of the car and the engine area were heavily damaged.

The trooper in the cruiser was able to make it out of the car with no injuries.

