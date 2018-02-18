Olympic women’s hockey expanding from 8 to 10 teams in 2022

Fans cheer after the classification round of the women's hockey game between Japan, right, and Sweden, left at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) The women’s hockey tournament will expand from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel confirmed the change at a news conference Monday. Fasel says the Beijing organizing committee requested the expansion.

IIHF council chairwoman Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer says the quality of women’s hockey around the world is good enough for this step. She pointed to Japan beating Sweden 2-1 in overtime Sunday in the classification round and no team scoring more than eight goals in a game as signs of progress.

Beijing will be the seventh Olympics with women’s hockey since it was added in 1998 in Nagano. Either the United States or Canada has won the gold medal each team and are expected to meet in the final again in South Korea.

