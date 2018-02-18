Sunny Sunday, warmer for the week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —A low pressure system that brought clouds and a bit of rain on Saturday and Saturday night lingered with some clouds and fog early Sunday morning. However, high pressure with dry air will be around for the day on Sunday and skies will be sunny. It will be milder Sunday afternoon, but nowhere near as warm as it will get by the middle of the week.

A warm front will move up from the south on Monday morning. As it approaches, skies will become cloudy Sunday night and some rain will be possible, mainly after midnight. There will be a chance of some spotty rain Monday morning with cloudy skies; but by Monday afternoon, clouds should break with some sun, and temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in some warmer air for midweek. Highs are expected

to be in the middle to upper 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. By Thursday, a shower will be possible in the afternoon and at night. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for Friday and highs should drop into the upper 60s. This will still be well above our normal high of 57.

Next weekend will continue to be mild with highs back to around 70. There will only be a slight chance of a shower next Saturday and Sunday. Although a cold front looks like it might try to move through next Sunday night with some showers.

Today will become sunny. The high will be 60. Winds will become east 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will become cloudy with some rain possible, mainly after midnight. The overnight low will be 44. Winds will be east-southeast 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be cloudy in the morning with a chance of rain. Some sun will mix in during the afternoon with a high of 62. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight will be 54. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 76; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 78; after a morning low of 60.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of a PM shower. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 69; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will also have clouds and some sun with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 70; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday, it will be partly sunny with a chance of a late day shower. The high will be 72; after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

