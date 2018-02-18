VIDEO: Fireman lowered into 50-foot deep well to rescue cat

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews rescued a cat from a 50-foot deep well in Anderson County on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson County Technical Rescue and West Pelzer firefighters worked for more than two hours to rescue the cat.

The cat was trapped down a well beside a home on Whitten Road near Pelzer starting around 4 p.m.

Several people, including rescuers, gathered at the scene during the rescue attempts.

A rescuer was lowered into the well and was able to remove the cat by 6:15 p.m.

The cat, which appeared to be OK, was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic.

