VIDEO: NC woman who paid $450 warns others of dog scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Months after Christmas, a local woman said she is still waiting to get her money back after being scammed into buying a puppy.

Carlina Shotwell had a plan for her family on Christmas, a new puppy she named Nova.

“I had one friend in particular who mentioned a male from our area who actually sells puppies,” said Shotwell.

She said she felt confident in him because he was well known, and she said she thought “there’s no way he would do someone wrong.”

“He let me know that I would have to pay a deposit for $450; that way he can let the breeder know, you know, that this dog is mine, and I will be able to get the puppy,” Shotwell explained. “I got her custom bows made from one of my friends who makes bows. I got her name tag made; I got food; I had coupons for food.”

But a once happy dream turned quickly into a nightmare.

Shotwell said she reached out to the dealer Jahiem Boyd multiple times about the dog and eventually a refund.

“He never answered my phone calls,” Shotwell said.”I requested to him again, ‘you know, do you have my refund?’ He would not respond to my messages.”

Fast forward to February, there is still no puppy, and she still doesn’t have her money back.

“You’re not telling the truth,” she said. “You’re taking people’s money, and that’s not right, you know, especially when people have kids. They have bills; we have lives. And $450 may not be a lot to some, but it is a lot in my household.”

WNCT stopped by Boyd’s house in Washington and even tried calling him.

Carlina Shotwell of Greenville and said for months she had been experiencing the runaround in regards to a puppy she said Boyd never delivered.

Shotwell soon noticed she wasn’t alone

“One of my friends contacted me later on that night: ‘Hey, are you getting your dog from Jahiem Boyd?’ ” said Shotwell. “And I was like, yes, and she immediately tagged me in the post, and it was another female who gave money, $650, to Jahiem Boyd for a puppy and she never received it.”

That woman is Brittany Dunn who also is waiting for answers and her money back.

“I’m a single mom,” said Dunn. “I saved that $650 for the dog and like I said, I don’t have it like that to just be giving someone $650 and then just running off with my money. It’s not fair to me.”

Dunn said she has contacted the police about Boyd.

The BBB scam tracker reportedly has 907 reports on this type of fraud.

