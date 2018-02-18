Wake Forest Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning

WAKE FOREST, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating after the Walgreens located at 3601 Rogers Road in Wake Forest was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The robbery happened around 7:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect came into the store and demanded money from a clerk, while brandishing a firearm.

The suspect then fled the store in and unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured and police do not yet have additional information on the suspect.

Anyone who may have information concerning this robbery is asked to call the Police Department at 919-554-6150.

