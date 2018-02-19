$1 million bond for NC man charged with international drug smuggling

Published:
Jafari Brian Johnson and seized items. Photos from WBTV

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — A Rowan County man was arrested Friday for international drug smuggling operations.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, United States Department of Homeland Security and the United States Postal Services arrested Jafari Brian Johnson for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States from a foreign country, according to deputies.

Johnson received a package that was mailed through the USPS from outside the country, officials said.

Officials obtained a search warrant shortly after and seized two kilograms of cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, two 9-millimeter handguns, approximately $12,000, assorted gold and diamond jewelry and evidence of numerous other packages that had been shipped to him, deputies say.

One of the guns was reported stolen by the Kannapolis Police Department.

Johnson was arrested and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

