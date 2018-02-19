2nd deadly pedestrian crash in weeks along Chapel Hill road

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in about a month, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill. Now, CBS North Carolina is asking officials what, if anything, can be done to make the road safer.

Sunday, around 8:30 pm, 58-year-old James Thomas Keeter was hit and killed by a car at the intersection of Critz Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Chapel Hill Police say.

Just about a month earlier, on Jan. 16, Chapel Hill Police say 56-year-old Stephen Daniel Taylor was hit and killed near Westminster Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The speed limit along MLK Jr. Boulevard is 35 mph, but people who use the road say that law is not always followed.

“It is very busy. It’s dangerous,” said Gary Propst.

CBS North Carolina asked Chapel Hill Town Council member Nancy Oats if there a problem with this road.”

“I don’t know if it’s a problem, so much. I think its coincidence the two fatalities happened so close together and on the same road,” Oats said.

Oates says there are safety precautions already in place along MLK Jr. Boulevard.

At Critz road, where Keeter died, is a street light, and one block down from the fatal crash location, is a crosswalk.

UNC student Philip Guadagno says he never has issues crossing the road, but says not everyone is like him.

“Several times I’ve seen people that have crossed arbitrarily, just j-walking,” he said.

Oates says despite safety measures already in place along the busy street, the town is still working to do more.

“A few places on MLK we have added ‘hawk lights,’ where there is a crosswalk, and flashing lights to get the cars to stop. And I think that’s helped. And we’re going to put another crosswalk up at Longview,” she said.

Ran Northam, spokesperson for the Town of Chapel Hill, says the crosswalk at Longview Street should be completed by March.

The investigation into Keeter’s death is still under investigation.

