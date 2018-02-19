4 teens arrested after gunpoint robbery at Cary elementary school, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged four teens after another teen reported being robbed at gunpoint at a Cary elementary school, court documents show.

The victim told police he was walking home across school property when he was robbed at gunpoint of money and a backpack at about 6 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of Alston Ridge Elementary School in northwest Cary, said Cary Police Capt. Randall Rhyne.

Court documents show police believe the robbers used a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun during the incident.

The victim gave police a description of the robbers’ vehicle, and police soon stopped a matching vehicle nearby, authorities said.

Ulises Dmitri Santos, of the 700 block of Milburn Landing Circle in Garner, and Ryan Russell Garrett, of the 700 block of Cannonale Drive in Whitsett, both 19, are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, online booking records show. Santos is also charged with possessing a gun on educational property, records show.

Police charged two 18-year-olds, Adrian Emmanuel Ousley, of the 800 block of Edinborough Drive in Durham, and Elijah Jaloni Sutton, of the 2500 block of Hunterscroft Lane, Raleigh, with aiding and abetting armed robbery.

Garret is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under $125,000 secured bond. Santos bond was set at $125,000 secured, but he’s no longer listed as being held in the jail. Ousley and Sutton are being held under $100,000 secured bonds.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: