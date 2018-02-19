Arrest made in 2002 Cumberland County cold case murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old sex offender has been arrested in Arkanas in connection with a 2002 cold case murder.

Janet Norris was 39 when her body was found in a trunk a wooded area in 2002.

The sheriff’s office said detectives interviewed people who were originally questioned following Norris’ death.

“They also checked to see if there was additional testing that could be done that was not available 15 years ago,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

On Feb. 12, Isaac McDonald, 42, was indicted, on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was arrested by detectives at his home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He is awaiting extradition back to Cumberland County.



