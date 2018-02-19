Aunt talks about suspect in elderly woman’s rape at Cary senior center

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The aunt of a man who Cary police say sexually assaulted a resident at a senior living facility told CBS North Carolina that her nephew was recently released from federal prison.

Investigators said they believe Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, is armed and dangerous.

Dennis has a lengthy criminal background, including convictions for larceny, assault on a police officer and some drug convictions.

Cary police say he’s wanted in connection with a burglary and sexual assault that happened early Saturday morning at Woodland Terrace, a Cary retirement community.

“I feel like the system failed him,” said Dennis’ aunt, who asked that she not be named.

She told CBS North Carolina when he returned to the area after his release from prison in January, his family knew he was not right and tried to have him institutionalized.

“He needs help because he just wasn’t mentally stable to be in the community,” his aunt said.

Cary Police said prior to the incident at the retirement community, Dennis had been to some nearby businesses asking for money and police were called after he threatened someone at a nearby apartment community, but he left after police were called.

“We ask that if you see anyone suspicious, anyone that you think you may recognize as this subject, anyone who matches the description to please call us because we could really use a break and that’s why we’re putting this information out to the public,” said Capt. Randall Rhyne, Cary Police.

Dennis’ aunt hopes he turns himself in and gets the help she says he needs.

The Woodland Terrace community said the resident who was assaulted is resting now at home.

The community is restricting entry to the building, changing access codes and is adding another security guard at night.

