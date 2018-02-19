Broughton High student confirmed to have whooping cough

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The principal of Broughton High School said a student has a confirmed case of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

In a note to parents, Principal Elena Ashburn said the school is working with the county health department.

Ashburn said the school is following state health protocols to identify any students who may have been exposed.

The state health department will send a letter home by Tuesday with more information.

If your student does not receive a letter from the health department today or tomorrow, officials do not believe they were exposed and you do not need to do anything.

Know that we will continue to take every measure to ensure the health and safety of our students. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our front office at 919-856-7810.



